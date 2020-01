Clara Elizabeth (Manning) Minor, 73, of Moberly, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

Services celebrating Clara’s life will be held at noon on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.