Terri Loranne (Ferguson) Rindom, 60, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in St. Louis.

Services celebrating Terri Rindom’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Family will receive guests from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.