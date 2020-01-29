Cary “Carole” Isabell Kinney-Dudley-Jones passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1937 to the late Leona Whitley-Kinney and the late Louis Kinney in Lamine. She was the ninth and last surviving child out of 11 total children. In 1993 she was united in marriage to Willie “Still Bill” Jones, her “forever soulmate” who preceded her in death in 2013.

A memorial service will be held for friends and family at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Carole was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness for many years. She worked at Boone Hospital as a nursing technician for 32 years before retiring in 2000. She has enjoyed her retirement playing bingo, watching movies, especially western movies (Shoot Em Ups) and spending time with family and friends.

Carole was blessed with an enormous family and is survived by eight children: Shirlene McClain, Carl Dudley, James Dudley (Betty), Kenneth Dudley (Dawn), Carol Hairlson (Dennis), Resa Jenkins (David), Cherie Kemp (Theodore) all of Columbia and John Brady of Rolla; two stepchildren: Willie Jones of Paris and Tony Jones of Sikeston. Carole had 32 grandkids and 101 great-grandkids. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven sisters; three brothers; two husbands; two grandchildren: Jessica Dudley (1982) and Deaudre Johnson (2012); and one great-grandchild, Christian Poe (2014).

