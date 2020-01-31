Zonna Loyce Welborn, 83, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at Praying Hands Assembly Church in Louisiana, Missouri with Pastor Robert Hutsell officiating. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Zonna was born on Feb. 11, 1936 in Shelbyville, Texas to Lawrence and Ruth Garrison Downs. She grew up in Bacliff, Texas and later went to college in Georgia. She married John Welborn in 1973. He preceded her in death. She moved to Bowling Green in 2005 and lived there for many years until moving to Columbia to live with her daughter once her health started failing.

Zonna was a member of Praying Hands Assembly Church in Louisiana. She enjoyed reading her bible and listening to Christian music, as well as antiques. She also enjoyed going out to dinner, especially Olive Garden and Golden Corral. Zonna was very family oriented, and loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Zonna is survived by son Dewey Whisenhunt III (Pam) of Buffalo; daughters Shyrell Spicer (Michael) of Pueblo, Colorado, Robin Schuenemann of Lee’s Summit and April Biggerstaff (Brad) of Columbia; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother Robert Lee Downs (Melinda) of Santa Fe, Texas; sister Geneva Keeling of the state of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters Faye (Bootsie) Hoover, Patsy Ramsey, Mabel Arey and Charlotte Colwell; and brother Bill Downs.