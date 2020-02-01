Jacquelyn Kay Stamper, loving wife of George Stamper, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 78 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Broadway Christian Church with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Country Club of Missouri.

Jackie was born Dec. 2, 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. She graduated from Hickman High School (Class of 1959), Christian College and the University of Missouri (College of Education). She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and remained active after college, serving as President of the House Corporation for many years. She received the Delta Gamma Cable Award for her years of extraordinary efforts and loyalty to the organization.

Jackie was a teacher in the Columbia Public Schools for more than 25 years, with most of her time teaching at Robert E. Lee Elementary School. She and her family were especially proud of her receiving the Columbia Community Teachers Association Teacher of the Year Award in 1983-84.

She was an active member of King’s Daughters, Margie Rogers Circle, a social bridge player, an officer in the Rock Bridge High School Booster Club, and a proud supporter of all of her children and grandchildren’s sports interests and activities.

While Jackie was active in the community and within her profession, her greatest love was her family. A mother of two and step-mother to five, Jackie embodied motherhood and surrounded all her children with love and compassion.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George; her children Ronald Graves (Deborah), Robert Graves (Stacey), Leesa Ingalls (Kerry), Laura Nunnelly (Ron), George “Buster” Stamper, Jr. (Annie), Geoffrey Stamper (Shivani) and Leslie Stamper; 16 grandchildren; a great-grandchild and her sister Judith Denney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Alice Crane and her sister, Gwendolyn Cockrell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Women’s Alzheimer's Movement (https://thewomensalzheimersmovement.org) or the charity of your choice.

