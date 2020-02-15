Philip Loy Alspaw, 82, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17 at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be as follows: Jon Alspaw, Jacob Alspaw, James Alspaw, Matthew Grieshaber, Charles Holcomb, Bob Avant and Dave Avant; Honorary Pallbearers: Kenny Anderson, Keith Anderson and Steve Grieshaber.

He was born in Harrisburg on June 22, 1937 and graduated from Harrisburg High School.

Philip was married to Judy Alspaw (Bourland) on June 20, 1959. He is survived by his wife, Judy Alspaw; sons: Mark Alspaw and wife Amanda Alspaw, Michael Alspaw and spouse David Politte; grandchildren: Jon Alspaw and his wife Ashley, Jacob Alspaw, James Alspaw, Josephine Alspaw, Bailey Grieshaber and Matthew Grieshaber; and brother, Dale Alspaw.

Philip was an exceptional entrepreneur, owning and operating first the House of Carpet and later Carpet for Less, both in Columbia. The way he died is just like he lived: with grace, dignity, integrity and courage. Philip will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, companion and caring soul.

Flowers and contributions to Boone Hospital Home Care & Hospice, 1605 E Broadway Suite #250, Columbia, MO 65201, are both welcome. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com/ to leave condolences for Philip's family and friends.