Aaron Leslie McGee, 56, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home in Higbee.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hallsville United Methodist Church. Memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. at the church, with Bill Irvin officiating.

Aaron was born on July 20, 1963 in Columbia, the son of Andrew and Doris (Wade) McGee. He was currently employed with the University of Missouri for the past 33 years as a Sr. Operations Support Tech.

Aaron loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. He enjoyed playing disc golf, pool night with friends, hunting, music and so much more. He was a perfectionist when it came to his yard and disc golf course. His favorite pastime was playing jokes on people to make himself laugh which would make us laugh. Wink, wink, wink, wink, blink, blink, blink (I love you).

Survivors include: his life-long soulmate of 31 years, Amy Chase of the home; three children, Alicia Allison of Higbee, Christopher Chase of Moberly and Justin Allison of Columbia; his father, Andrew McGee of Hallsville; seven grandchildren, Aundra, Michael, Xavier, Kayden, Cameron, Bryson and Rylan; two brothers, Trey McGee (Cathy) of Higbee and Allen McGee of Hallsville; one sister, Denise Isom (Jeff) of Hallsville; three step-brothers, Dale Crane, Brian Crane and Brent Burton; four step-sisters, Arlis Burton, Pam Burton, Vicky Burton and Karen White; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Crane; sister, Debbie Ainsworth; brother, Arlen McGee; step-brother, Scott Burton and grandson, Kaleb Allison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disc Golf Club OR American Cancer Society, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

