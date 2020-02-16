Deborah Sublette, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her sister's home, surrounded by her friends and family.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Nilson Funeral Home in Columbia.

Deborah was born Sept. 26, 1953, to Meredith (Mert) and Elsie Lee in Columbia.

She married Keith Sublette on Sept. 4,1982.

Deborah attended Hickman High School and later graduated from dental assisting school. After her marriage to Keith, she became a homemaker and lovingly raised their children. Deborah and Keith only had two children, but she was a mom and grandmother to many. When her children reached teen years, she worked as a CSM at Walmart. She then worked for a short time at Walnut Street Day School, and then began babysitting her grandchildren until they started preschool, which she and Keith enjoyed immensely.

Deborah was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother. She is survived by her children, Jodi Moit (Jason) and Ryan Sublette; her grandchildren, Jackson and Jenna Moit; her sisters, Kris Lee, Sandy Spry and Merry Baize; along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hallsville Cub Scout Pack 12 or Walnut Street Day School.