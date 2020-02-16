John Stephen “Steve” Charton, 73, of Jefferson City, formerly of Columbia, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital.

Steve was born Jan. 7, 1947 in Rogers, Arkansas to James D. and Jimmie Dean Charton. He graduated from Little Rock Central High School and attended Ouachita Baptist University and the University of Central Arkansas. He was a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Navy. Steve was a member and sang in the choir of First United Methodist Church of Jefferson City. He was formerly a member of Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia.

Steve was retired from a long career as a Certified Association Executive. He served for several decades as executive director and lobbyist for multiple trade and professional associations in Arkansas and Louisiana. He also served as a delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business. Steve also served on the staff of the Arkansas Secretary of State. He always cheered for his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks.

Steve is survived by his mother, of Columbia; daughters: Heidi Charton of Little Rock, Arkansas and Brooke Wilkes of Katy, Texas; son, Mark Scott Charton of Little Rock; grandsons: Dylan Morton of Brenham, Texas and Preston Wilkes and Jackson Wilkes, both of Katy; brothers: J.J. Charton of Mandeville, Louisiana and Scott Charton of Columbia; and sister, Donna Charton Smith of Jefferson City.

The family offers sincere thanks to the ICU team at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, especially Laura Cramer, Aaron Jackson and Brandi Booki, and to the staff of Villa Marie in Jefferson City, for their devoted care.

A family memorial service will be held in Arkansas at a later date. Arrangements are by Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home of Jefferson City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 Monroe St., Jefferson City, MO, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent via Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, 3210 North Ten Mile Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109.