Betty Lee Blase, 90, of Columbia passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service.

Betty was born on Oct. 28, 1929, to the late Vernon and Delpha Lotton Weiser in Jonesburg. On Sept. 5, 1954 she married Mel Blase. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Columbia.

She received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Missouri in Home Economics and Textiles. She taught school at Prairie View School, a one-room school outside of Vandalia, and also while living in Peru. Betty enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren. She was active on the farm and loved the animals and everything that went with the farm.

She is survived by a son, Louis Blase of Columbia; a daughter, Ann Blase of Columbia; brother, John Weiser of Vandalia; three grandchildren, Jordan, Gabrielle and Ross; a great-grandson, Liam Eversole; and nieces and nephews, Robin Sutton, Mike Sutton, Greg Sutton, Gina Weiser, Sean Weiser and Kara Fortune.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Mel, on April 19, 2015; a son, Larry E. Blase; and a sister, Connie Sutton.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Vandalia City Cemetery, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.