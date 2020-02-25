Leonard “Wayne” Shaon, 63, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 27 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Wayne was born on Aug. 25, 1956 in Columbia, the son of Charles Leonard and Emma E. Walters Shaon. He married Asha Lee and they’ve been together for 25 years. Wayne had a big heart and was always there to help anyone that needed it. He helped with the Honor Flight and Toys For Tots. He loved kids.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Asha; five children; two step sons; three siblings and eight grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

