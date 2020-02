Victoria Elizabeth “Vicki” Marciniak, 52, of Franklin, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

A Celebration of Life Gathering honoring Vicki will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at the Boonville Eagles Lodge.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.