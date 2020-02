Dee Ann Brown of Lenexa, Kansas, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Westchester Village in Lenexa.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Friendship Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home.