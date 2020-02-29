Marilyn Lee Dodge passed away on February 26, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1936 in Excelsior, the daughter of Robert and Edith (Peacher) Davis.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Marilyn retired from her administrative position with the University of Missouri system on Sept. 30, 1999, after more than four decades of exceptional service and dedication. She began her long and illustrious career with the University of Missouri as a stenographer in the Agriculture Extension Service on Aug. 18, 1958 and went on to fulfill the many duties and responsibilities placed before her as a Secretarial Stenographer with the Cooperative Extension Service, Secretary to the Assistant Director with the University Extension Division, Secretary to the Director of Public Affairs and Special Projects with the University Wide Extension, Secretary to Assistant to the President and Director of the Public Affairs, Senior Secretary in the Office of the President and Administrative Assistant in the Office of the Resident; and on May 1, 1980, Marilyn became an Executive Staff Assistant I in the Office of the President where she was known, admired, and respected as a caring and conscientious employee who took great pride in her work and the terrific job she did. A Mizzou football and basketball fan, Marilyn always enjoyed working with the Athletic Department and the Ticket Department to promote Tiger sports on the UMC campus.

Along with being a huge part of the University of Missouri, Marilyn was an active and dedicated member of Oakland Christian Church for over 70 years. She also loved the outdoors, mowing the yard and Mother Nature. For 10 years Marilyn and Zane served meals on wheels. Before that, she served meals with her mother for a total of 20 years. Marilyn was also a part of the Red Hats and the Sunshine Singers, visiting nursing homes and singing gospel songs.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Zane Dodge of Columbia; three sons: Michael (Deborah) Hardin of Columbia, Danny (Karen) Hardin of Hallsville, Billy (Cheryl) Hardin of Hallsville and stepdaughter Peggy (Steve) Whipple of Columbia. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Lori Hardin, Lenze (William) Shannon, Jacob (Jaimie) Hardin, Brandon (Rachel) Hardin, Cody (Lacy) Hardin, Jennifer Hardin, Eric Whipple, Jackie Whipple Bianca (Chris) Parks and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Jo Davis; a brother, Darold Davis; sister-in-law Jenny Davis; grandson Jeremiah Hardin; and previous husband Pete Selovich.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hallsville Youth Development (aka Hallsville Optimist Club) or Oakland Christian Church in c/o Memorial Funeral Home.

