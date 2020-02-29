Marion McGee was born February 13, 1926 to Lloyd Semon McGee and Ruth Elizabeth (Lawrence) McGee. Marion’s mom (1948), dad (1974), older sister Jewel (1942) and younger brother Richard (2011) all preceded him in death.

Marion served in the armed forces during WWII in the Pacific theater in the Philippines--first in the infantry, then as a tank driver and then as a tail gunner on a B-17. After the war he married Irene Cedella Williams on September 4, 1948.

He attended and graduated from the University of Missouri under the GI bill with a degree in Agricultural Journalism. He and Irene Cedella lived in various places in Columbia while he attended school and plied his trade of writing for various businesses in the area. He and Cedella eventually owned the farm in Corso where Cedella grew up. It was where Marion loved to work and to create/improve the tools that were used there. They owned and were fond of various dogs, and saved the life of a starling that became an affectionate talking companion.

Marion is survived by his loving wife Irene Cedella McGee and his brother Richard’s three daughters: Connie McGee, Barbara Ellebrecht and Debbie Hyde. His wife’s cousin, Roger Eveland, is so close to them that Marion viewed him as one like his son.