Dorothy Runbeck Stout, 87, of Lindsborg, Kansas, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bethany Home.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 401 N. 1st St., Lindsborg, with Rev. Amy Truhe officiating. There will be a visitation beginning at noon to the time of service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lindsborg.

Dorothy was born June 25, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Reginald and Dolores (Gaston) Runbeck. She married Ellis Stout on Aug. 25, 1956.

Dorothy grew up in Lindsborg, where her family owned and operated the Runbeck Brothers Grocery store and the Smoky Valley Roller Mill, which her family eventually gifted on McPherson County in 1950 and is now enjoyed by thousands of people every year that visit Lindsborg’s Old Mill Museum. Never to leave a hungry mouth, by the end of the Great Depression, the Runbeck Brothers Grocery would have accrued close to $1million in today’s money writing off people’s debt rather than let them go hungry.

Dorothy earned a Master’s Degree from Kansas State University and taught Fashion at Stephens College in Columbia, where she developed the History of Fashion curriculum for the department.

Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling, baking, entertaining her friends and quilting.

She is survived by her son: Carl Stout of Mooresville, North Carolina.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son: Charles E. Stout.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lindsborg Old Mill Foundation. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.