Gordon D’Arcy Christensen, 71, a member of the University of Missouri School of Medicine faculty since 1988, died on Feb. 29, 2020, at his home with his family. The cause of death was cancer.

Funeral services will be held at noon on March 9 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia, followed by a graveside service at Columbia Cemetery. A reception will follow the services at the home of Brenda Peculis and Frank Schmidt.

Dr. Christensen was a Professor of Medicine, specializing in infectious diseases and tropical medicine.

As a physician, he was best known for taking on difficult cases and making elusive diagnoses. For many years he held a clinic for patients who feared they had Lyme disease and for patients with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Dr. Christensen was serially elected by his colleagues (1996–2012) for inclusion in Best Doctors in America.

As a medical educator for more than 40 years, Dr. Christensen took greatest joy in passing on his knowledge and skills to students and colleagues, emphasizing systematics and analytics. His students honored him with four teaching awards. Dr. Christensen took great pride in his undergraduate course, The Practice of Medicine Through Literature. This unique class introduced undergraduate honors students who were considering a career in medicine to the challenges and joys of medical practice as portrayed in literature. Dr. Christensen was a proud member of Alpha Omega Alpha.

Best known in scientific circles for his research into the cause of medical device infections, Dr. Christensen was the first to recognize that the coagulase-negative staphylococci were a major cause of medical device infections, particularly infections of intravascular catheters. After this, while working with his close colleague, Dr. W. Andrew Simpson, they discovered that the capacity to attach to the surfaces of medical devices by forming a sticky layer of bacteria accounted for the predilection to infect medical devices. Dr. Christensen was elected to Fellowship in both the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Academy of Microbiology.

Dr. Christensen’s career in laboratory research abruptly ended when he “blew the whistle” on the attempt by officials of the Department of Veterans, with the assistance of University of Missouri officials, to conceal and block the criminal investigation into the murder of multiple Veteran patients at the Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in 1992. This tragedy led to Dr. Christensen appearing before three Congressional Committees. To his bitter disappointment, it did not lead to prosecution of the murderer or punishment of those officials who blocked the investigation and concealed the deaths. Most regrettably, it also did not lead to an explanation for the tragedy or compensation for the families of murdered Veterans.

Dr. Christensen studied tropical medicine in Peru for three months. After this he lived in

South Africa for a month while serving as the attending physician on an internal medicine ward at Eshowe Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Nearly all of Dr. Christensen’s patients had either or both advanced HIV and tuberculosis. Dr. Christensen led five groups of University of Missouri students, resident physicians, and University physicians to Falmouth, Jamaica, to staff the Methodist Church Clinic for two-week missions. Dr. Christensen also journeyed on short missions to Panama and Nicaragua to provide medical services.

Many of Dr. Christensen’s University of Missouri colleagues will remember him for his

election to Chair the Faculty Council on University Policy, 2003–2005, and his election to Chief of Staff for the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, 2008–2009.

More recently, in 2016, Dr. Christensen was the Democratic candidate to represent Missouri’s 4th Congressional District in Congress.

At the close of his life, Gordon finished writing a science fiction novel entitled Charon.

Gordon took great pride in the accomplishments of the three women at the center of his life. His wife, Alice, completed her graduate training in clinical psychology at the Peabody School for Teachers in Nashville. Alice is now a Clinical Psychologist at the Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital. His older daughter, Charlotte, earned a Ph.D. in Astronomy from the University of Washington; Charlotte is now on the faculty of Grinnell College in Iowa. His younger daughter, Janara, earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Washington; she is now a Research Scientist at Google.

Gordon was born on Sept. 14, 1948, in Bethesda, Maryland, the oldest child of Jacqueline (Day) Christensen and Thomas Gordon Steffen Christensen.

Gordon grew up in Westchester County, New York, while his father was a member of the faculty of the New York University School of Law. By the fourth grade, it became evident that Gordon could not read. This incapacity dominated Gordon’s life through grammar school. Fortunately, the principal at Gordon’s school correctly recognized that he was dyslexic. With a tutor, Gordon learned to transcend his learning challenges. He graduated from White Plains High School in 1966.

Gordon met his future wife, Alice Maria Hyde, on Sept. 17, 1966, while they were both freshmen students at Grinnell College. They married on June 9, 1970 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia, where for many years Alice’s father, the Rev. E. Clarendon Hyde, served in the ministry and Alice’s mother, Mary Ruth Hyde, served in various church positions. Gordon and Alice both graduated from Grinnell College in 1970.

In 1974 Gordon graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha. He completed his post-graduate training in internal medicine and infectious diseases at the

University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1979. Later in life (2008), he obtained certification in tropical medicine from the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene after completing a course of study at Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru.

From 1979 to 1988, Gordon served on the Faculty of the University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences in Memphis. While living in Memphis, Gordon and Alice had two children, Charlotte and Janara. In 1988, the family moved to Columbia when Gordon joined the faculty of the University of Missouri and the medical staff of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2003 and from the University of Missouri in 2015 with the title of Professor Emeritus.

In addition to his wife, Alice, Gordon is survived by his older daughter, Charlotte Ruth Christensen Bowcutt, and her husband, Christopher Nelson Bowcutt, and their son, Simon Gordon Bowcutt. Gordon is also survived by his younger daughter, Janara Maria Christensen, and her husband, Gregory John Valiant. Gordon is also survived by his step-mother, Andrea Christensen; his sister, Lise Marie King, and her husband, Jeff; his step-brother, Michael Jay, and his wife, Colleen; his brother, Timothy Thomas Christensen, and his wife, Liza; his step-brother, Hans Tor Christensen, and his wife, Alison; and his step-brother, Kel Ward Christensen, and his wife, Bella; along with Gordon’s siblings’ seven children.

Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Andrew Henning Christensen (New York City); his step-sister, Sara Jay and step-father, John Jay (Minneapolis). Gordon was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law (Columbia).

Memorial donations may be made in Gordon’s name to Calvary Episcopal Church, Grinnell College, or the University of Missouri, Division of Infectious Diseases.

