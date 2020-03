Bonnie Ruth Blades, 78, of Moberly, passed away on March 2, 2020 at her winter home in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Bonnie was born April 18, 1941 to Leonard Canaday and Mary Margaret Canaday of the Maud area in Missouri.

Services celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9.