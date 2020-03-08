Tom Wells, 74, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born in 1945 to Eileen Amble and Willard Wells. He graduated high school in Clarkston, Michigan and attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan, where he received a degree in Civil Engineering. It was there he met his wife, Sandy, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this summer.

Tom worked as a structural engineer for over 40 years, most recently for McClure Engineering in Columbia. He resided in the Columbia area for over 40 years, where he and Sandy raised their children, who were the subject of countless ‘Dad jokes’ and puns, and who inherited Tom’s love of wordplay.

Tom’s driving passion in life was sailing. He trailered a MacGregor 25 all over with his family, but especially loved the Apostle Islands on Lake Superior, and Mark Twain Lake in Missouri. He was a founding member of the Mark Twain Lake Sailing Association, and authored a nonfiction book on the history of Tartan 37 sailboats, as well as a fictional novel, “Superior Run.” He was a contributing writer to “Good ‘Ol Boat” Magazine, where he enjoyed traveling around the country, meeting new friends and writing up reviews of their boats.

He was a troubadour who made friends and music everywhere he went with his 12 string guitar. In his life, Tom recorded two albums of original music. He was known to freely share both his musical talent and his rum, which he preferred mixed up in a Dark and Stormy over ice and shared over laughs.

Upon retirement, Tom and his wife lived their dream and sold their home to live aboard their Tartan 37 sailboat and embarked on the trip of a lifetime. They sailed their boat from Waukegan, Wisconsin, through the Great Lakes, the Erie Canal, down the Hudson River to the Atlantic where they travelled the intercoastal waterways down the entire eastern coast of the United States to Punta Gorda.

Tom leaves behind his best friend and wife Sandra Wells of Punta Gorda; brother Alan (Wendy) Wells of Ft. Myers, Florida; son Andy Wells of Jefferson City; daughter Karen (James) Gill and granddaughter Annika Gill of Portland, Oregon. He will be missed by countless friends in the sailing community.

Celebrations of Tom’s life will be held both at Burnt Store Marina (Florida) in March and Mark Twain Lake (Missouri) later this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6554780&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.