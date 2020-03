Charles Edward Winston, 78, of Concordia, formerly of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at Blackwater Chapel United Methodist Church, south of Sweet Springs in Pettis County, with Rev. Wesley Wingfield officiating. Inurnment will be held in Blackwater Chapel Cemetery.

