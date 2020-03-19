Elaine Green, of Mid-Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sandwich, Illinois; the daughter of Mac and Vashti (Clifford) Cunningham.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Elaine Green, of Mid-Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sandwich, Illinois; the daughter of Mac and Vashti (Clifford) Cunningham.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.