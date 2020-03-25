Patsy Ruth Vinson, 74, of Columbia, went to meet Jesus on March 22, 2020.

She was born May 24,1945 to Forest and Velma Crosswhite of Rocheport. Patsy retired after 34 years with the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics as a Medical Transcriptionist in the OB/GYN department.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Edward Vinson on Oct. 1, 1995 in Canyon City, Colorado. She was a member of The First Church of the Nazarene for over 45 years. She loved her church and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Edward Vinson; and daughters: Tammy Manley Whitworth of Columbia, Shelley Chapman of McKinney, Texas, Paula Roberson, Lorrie Jones and Amy Mussatti of Irving, Texas. She is also survived by her sisters: Frankie Sapp, Helen Knox and Dorothy Proctor; and brother, Pete Crosswhite.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Harold Crosswhite; and sisters: Bert Baker and Ina Cook.

She has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored. As she would say, her family was her best accomplishment.

Due to the current public guidelines, a Memorial Gathering will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at Nilson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.