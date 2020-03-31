Thomas Allen Schramm passed away on March 4, 2020 in Springfield, just a few days before his 60th birthday.

Tom was born on March 14, 1960, the third child of Walter Henry and Helen Juanita Schramm in Centralia. He was a life force as a child, known for cruising hard on his rocking horse, smiling big and living large. He followed his older brother, Brad, into Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a bright student, eventually attending the University of Missouri and achieving a Bachelor’s of Science in Forestry, Fisheries, and Wildlife, and then a Masters in Business Administration.

Though he never married or fathered any children, he excelled as an uncle. To Jeff, Laura and Emily, Linda's children, he was an ever-present source of love, light and kindness. He seemed to revel in their presence: playing basketball, croquet and cards with them on summer vacations and Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays.

But the light of his life was likely the time that he spent with Elly's daughter, Annie. They had a special bond and the pictures of them together are priceless. In the end, Tom was a child at heart. He probably longed for the times when he was young and innocent — and his nieces and nephew allowed him that reprieve.

Tom was a midwestern boy but a renaissance man. He procured the highest quality coffee beans, roasted them, ground them, and brewed them on his Italian espresso maker. He was a connoisseur of blues and jazz, owning and listening to many and deep sets of the quintessential music of America. He loved to bicycle and for many years rode and raced thousands of miles on his thin rimmed racers. He loved food and was an excellent cook. He was an avid reader and could often be found in his rocking chair with a favorite cat in his lap.

In full transparency, Tom struggled with addiction. It inhibited and ultimately ended his career and, at times, strained his personal life with family. But he was always loved, and he loved us back. His parents, his sisters, Linda and Elly, and extended family loved him fiercely and unconditionally over the decades until his passing.

It has been written that the opposite of addiction is not sobriety but connection. That resonates. In lieu of flowers, please consider connecting with and donating to the Centralia Public Library, 210 South Jefferson St., Centralia, MO 65240; or Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202 — to honor Tom’s love of books and animals. Or to Valley Hope of Boonville, 1415 W Ashley Rd., Boonville, MO 65233, helping Missourians in need of alcohol and drug treatment.

Tom was preceded in death by his father; mother; and niece, Annie Hollinshead.

He is survived by his brother Brad; his sisters Linda and Elly and their extended families. His remains will be interred next to his parents in Centralia in the summer of 2020.

Rest easy, Tom. You are well loved.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com.