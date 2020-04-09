Ronald Noel Sweet, 64, of Columbia, died April 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Ron was born Oct. 3, 1955, in Quincy, Illinois. He graduated from Highland High School in 1973 in Ewing. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a Juris Doctor law degree from the University of Missouri. Ron practiced law in Columbia and served as Municipal Court Judge in Hallsville. He was an assistant county counselor for Boone County.

Ron is survived by his wife of 11 years, Ellen Sweet; one sister, Diane Sweet; one daughter, Shanon (Mike) McCallister; one stepdaughter, Madeline Koenig-Schappe; one nephew, Ian McHugh; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Fay Sweet; a sister, Debra Sweet; two brothers, Eric Sweet and Randall Sweet; and a son, Ryan Sweet.

Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.millardfamilychapels.com/obituaries/Ronald-Sweet/.