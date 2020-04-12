Elaine Delores (Bender) Yarwood, 81, a longtime member of the Columbia community, passed away April 1, 2020 at The Gardens at Barry Road Assisted Living facility in Kansas City, surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born June 27, 1938 in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Virgil and Lucella (Peterson) Bender. She grew up on the family farm located in the Hesper Township where she attended the Canoe No. 6 School. She met Dean Yarwood, the love of her life, while attending Decorah High School. They were married Sept. 2, 1956, starting a 63-year journey.

Elaine is most remembered for her smile, energy, optimism and dedication. Although initially a stay-at-home mother, she later went on to pursue a nursing degree. She graduated at the top of her class and worked many years at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. During her career as a nurse she received the Department of Veterans Affairs award for Superior Performance. In addition to working, Elaine actively kept up with the scholastic and extracurricular activities of five children, was active in St. Andrews Lutheran Church, and became a loving grandmother to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In retirement Elaine enjoyed entertaining family and friends, dancing, learning, home decor volunteering and travel. Family and friends fondly remember wonderful meals she prepared, her laughter, and her willingness to share her talents in many projects.

Elaine is survived by husband: Dr. Dean Yarwood; children: Lucinda Snider (David), Kent Yarwood (Clara), Keith Yarwood (Debra), Douglas Yarwood (Dani) and Dennis Yarwood (Elba); grandchildren: Rebecca Neill (Ryan), Paul Yarwood (Tara), Abigail Snider, Allan Yarwood and Carl Yarwood; great-grandchildren: Olivia Neill and Jack Yarwood; sister: Carol Blegen (Donald); foster brother: Rodney Ask (Jan); brother-in-law: Curtis Yarwood (Phyllis); and a host of other relatives and friends including Clara’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by previous marriage.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Virgil and Lucella Bender; several uncles and aunts; her father- and mother-in-law: Harold and Elsie (Roney) Yarwood; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1638 Big Canoe Road, Decorah, IA 52101, Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or Hope Grows, 183 Shafer Road, Moon Township, PA 15108.