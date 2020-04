Booker, better known as BT, of Columbia, formerly from Fulton, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1943 in Fulton to the late Booker Sr. and Ruth (Webb) Richmond.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.