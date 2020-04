Martha Sarah Courtney, 75, of Moberly, passed away surrounded by family on April 13, 2020.

Martha was born on Feb. 22, 1945 in Moberly to Chester and Lena Kirkendoll Burgin. Martha married Bob Courtney on Feb. 18, 1978 in Moberly. Her family will always remember her as kind hearted and loving.

Services celebrating Martha’s life will be held at a later date.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.