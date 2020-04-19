Helen Russell, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She was born in the little town of Enough, Missouri on May 14, 1926, but grew up in Belleview. Her parents, Samuel and Pearl Reed preceded her in death. Helen was the youngest of eight children who also preceded her in death.

Helen married Carson Russell on Oct. 10, 1943 and lived on the Russell family farm between Belleview and Caledonia. They moved to Clark in 1953. She and Carson bought a farm in Columbia and moved here in February of 1960. Carson preceded her in death.

The Russells were blessed with four sons: Wayne (Mary), Mike (Nancy), Denny (Donna) and J.D. (Tamiko). She and Carson also raised Larry Shuck (Mona) and Shirley Shuck Parsons (Ronnie), as their own. They all survive, as do her nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Helen was a dedicated farm wife, an avid gardener, a consummate quilter, a doll collector and a proud and active member of Oakland Christian Church. Her claim to fame, in her later years, was her willingness to yodel. All anyone had to do was ask and Helen would happily break into the song, “I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Helping and giving were an important part of Helen’s life throughout her 90+ years. As a switchboard operator at the University of Missouri and later, as a directory information operator at GTE, she found that she liked working outside the home, too.

The Russell family will hold a private burial service. A memorial celebration service will take place at a later time.

Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.