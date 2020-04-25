Chester Louis Hilgedick, 96, of Ashland, passed away April 13, 2020.

He was born Sept. 19, 1923 in Hartsburg to Benjamin and Louise (Begemann) Hilgedick. He is survived by his wife, Marian (Gray) Hilgedick, to whom he was united in marriage on Dec. 5, 1948 at Peace UCC Church in Hartsburg.

He is also survived by four children: Marvin (Barb) Hilgedick of Hartsburg, Lena Garrett of Columbia, Karla (Brian) Booth of Redington Shores, Florida and Benjamin (Linda) Hilgedick of Bonne Terre; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

He served in the United States Navy during WWII as a member of the Seabees Naval Construction Battalion. He was a Charter member of Hartsburg American Legion Post #424.

He was a devout Christian, baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of Peace UCC Church. He loved taking his wife dancing and they passed on the love of dancing to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was known for his work ethic and took great pride in his work. He was a farmer and heavy equipment operator for many years. He enjoyed running a high-lift and sharing his passion for his work. After retirement, his hobby was woodworking and he loved to pass on the treasures he created to family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Cora Hilgedick, Lena Webber, Fred Hilgedick, Roma White and Leslie Hilgedick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Peace UCC in care of the family or to Columbia College using the designation Andrea Lee Paul Golf Scholarship.