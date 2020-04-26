Dr. Jan A. Miernyk died on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1947 in Boulder, Colorado to Mary Miernyk and Dr. William H. Miernyk. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary, and his sister Judith Miernyk. Dr. Jan Miernyk was a scholar who had a great love for science, research, teaching, writing and his family.

Dr. Miernyk lived from ages 2 to 12 in the greater Boston area, while his father completed his Ph.D. in Economics at Harvard University and began his teaching career at Northeastern University. The family returned to Boulder in 1962, where he graduated from high school. He began his higher education at Fort Lewis College in Durango, followed by University of Colorado in Boulder. He played college football at both schools, and though he experienced many injuries that later led to arthritic pain, he loved his football days and wouldn’t have taken them back.

He went on to complete his BA in Biology and MS degree in Plant Physiology at West Virginia University in Morgantown. It is there that he met and married Sally Reilly (nee Hedrick), with whom he moved to Tempe, Arizona where he received his Ph.D. in Plant Cell Biology at Arizona State University in 1980. He completed his Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in the Biology Research Department at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada where Jan and Sally’s daughter, Briana, was born.

Jan was a Supervisory Research Molecular Biologist who enjoyed an accomplished career, working at the USDA in Agricultural Research for 33 years, starting in 1984 at the Northern Regional Research Center, in Peoria, Illinois, then transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1999, where he was also an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri, in the Department of Biochemistry. He loved his work and was known for his expertise, with 156 scientific publications, 7,691 reads and 3,351 citations. He helped many people with their scientific careers. It was at the University of Missouri that he met his loving wife, Elizabeth Hoyos-Miernyk, Ph.D., with whom he shared a love of science, plants, reading, cooking and culture.

Dr. Miernyk loved sports, and in his younger years was a wrestler in addition to playing football. In later years Martial Arts played a big role in his life. He studied under a Bruce Lee student at IMB Academy in Los Angeles and also had a black belt in Okinawan karate under Okinawan Grandmaster Taika Oyata. He competed and he taught, including free classes at Mizzou for students and faculty.

He was a long-time fan of muscle cars and in retirement enjoyed restoring and modifying a ‘62 Ford Falcon. He loved music, which could move him to tears. He was a craft beer enthusiast and enjoyed cataloguing new breweries he encountered on his travels. Jan had a passion for travel and experiencing the food, music, language, and people of other cultures.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Briana Saucier of Tampa, her husband Brad Saucier and their sons Bradley and Brendan; his wife Elizabeth Hoyos-Miernyk; her daughter Juliana Aguilar, and her husband Richard Aguilar, and their sons Esteban and Joaquin; his sister Jeanne Miernyk and her husband Paul Birman of San Francisco, California and by Jim Miernyk of Portland, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the University of Missouri Interdisciplinary Plant Group (IPG). These donations will support an award for best poster by a student at the annual IPG symposium. Over many years Jan was a judge for selecting best poster at the Symposium. This would be a fitting tribute to Jan and his dedication to science excellence and mentoring young scientists. This award would include a summary of Jan's career and science principles. Make donations/gifts online at "giving.missouri.edu" (give now->gift info->choose fund->search->”interdisciplinary”->IPG->amount->”in memory of Jan Miernyk”) or checks payable to the Mizzou IPG and mail to Mizzou Gift Processing, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65211. Please note "in memory of Jan Miernyk" on all gifts.