On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Susan Cheryl (Sorrels) Kallenbach died unexpectedly at the age of 68.

Susan was born on Sept. 27, 1951 in Columbia to Walter and Dorothy Sorrels. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from Columbia College in 1971. On May 6, 1971, she married James William Kallenbach and raised their only son, Andrew James Kallenbach.

Susan resided primarily in Kansas City, where she worked at the headquarters of NCAA and Hallmark Cards. She loved art, drawing, and the outdoors. Volunteering and service to others through her church was an important endeavor. She lived life with a smile, patiently raised her son, and thoughtfully gave of her time and talents to friends and family.

Susan is survived by her loving family: her son and his wife, Andrew and Anna Beth Kallenbach; her three grandchildren: Matthew, Dean and Eileen; her parents, Walter and Dorothy Sorrels; her brother and his wife Mark and Debby Sorrels; her brother and his wife Kevin and Cheryl Sorrels; niece and her husband Lisa and Jerry Smith; nephew and his wife Mitchell and Corrie Sorrels and their children Makenzie and Camren.

Susan’s family will be following up with a Memorial Service when stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted and people are willing to congregate in a Chapel setting. If you would like a direct announcement, please provide written correspondence to P.O. Box 901660 Kansas City, MO 64190 or send an email to susan.memorial.service@gmail.com.

A family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1 at the Terrace Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Susan’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse at P.O. Box 3000, 801 Bamboo Road Boone, N.C. 28607.