Sherry Ann Pugh (Willis) passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

She was born May 11, 1944. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dale Pugh. Sherry was born and raised in Boone County and lived in Columbia.

Sherry was the definition of a great mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an incredibly caring person who gave so much love to family and friends. She placed her loved ones above herself. She had a great sense of humor and always brought a smile to everyone's face. Everyone knew she had a soft spot for all animals. Her own pets were treated as family. She made regular donations to the ASPCA and Humane Society and St. Jude.

Sherry had a lot of fond memories with her loved ones such as, fishing for crappie, running trotlines on the river, and hunting for mushrooms in her “secret patches.” She was an incredibly special person who will be missed by all who knew her.

Sherry is survived by her two daughters, Stacey Lee and Kimberly Cooper. She also had three grandchildren: Dustin Lee, Danyiell Lee, and Ivy Farinella.