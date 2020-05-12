Scott was born in Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, Iowa on June 11, 1964. He died in Portland, Oregon on May 6, 2020 after a painful struggle with cancer.

He is survived by his parents, Ben and Joanne Basye of Columbia, and by three brothers and their families. His brothers are George Basye (Cindy) of Yorba Linda, California and Rocheport; Randy Basye (Debby) of St. Charles and Rocheport; and Chuck Basye (Rhonda) of Rocheport. Scott will be missed by his partner, Jeff Hurder, in Portland, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and by his many friends and classmates all over the United States. Scott loved beagles, and leaves behind his beloved rescue dog, Bosley, whom he adored.

Scott graduated from St. Charles West High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He received degrees in Psychology and in Accounting from the University of Missouri. Scott was an Executive Chef, having graduated from the ICE Culinary Institute in New York City. He prepared a several course meal in 2004 for his parents on their 50th wedding anniversary which was celebrated at Scott’s home in Chicago. Scott was a Consultant in computer applications for numerous law firms and corporations over much of the United States.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later.