James “Jim” Jarman, 74, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Columbia.

Services were held on Friday, May 15 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Burial followed at Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Higginsville.

Jim was born Feb. 15, 1946 to Allen and Lorene (Lefman) Jarman. On July 26, 1969 he married the love of his life Phyllis, who preceded him in death.

Jim was an entomologist who joked that he chased bugs for a living. He enjoyed many other things like camping, music, planes, photography, and entertaining people with his witty sense of humor.

Jim is survived by two children: Christy (Ryan) Boos of Jefferson City and Michelle Marcum of Columbia; five grandchildren: Lily Boos, Enoch Marcum, Mackenzie Marcum, Willow Boos and Ryan Boos Jr.; and an abundance of children who claimed Jim and Phyllis as their grandparents.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son Scotty Jarman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation at xerces.org. They protect the natural world through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats such as a pollinator conservation program, endangered species conservation, and reducing pesticide use and impacts.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.