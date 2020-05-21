Gregg Orlan Parker, 63, passed away suddenly at home on May 13, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gregg was born on Dec. 17, 1956 to Geraldine Hieke and Sidney Parker. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1974. He worked for various grocers in Columbia with the last one being Moser’s Discount Foods.

He was a kind, soft-hearted, hard-working man. He loved being outdoors and had a great love for eagles. He had a large collection of eagle memorabilia. In his youth he played league baseball and was very good at it. He loved being with his brothers; whether it’s fishing, playing cards or just talking.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Gerri and Len Hieke; his children: Amanda Parker, Jeremy Parker, Shannon Fenner Christina McDougal; his step-sisters Kim Ridgway of Moberly, Mary Dannenberg of Cincinnati, Ohio and two special friends, Mark Anthony and Jane Ruhlmann. He had 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; his three brothers: Gary, Michael and Blaine; and his step-sister, Cheryl Brink of Centralia, Illinois.

