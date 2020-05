David Noland Crutchfield Jr., 81, of Huntsville, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on May 27, 2020. David was born Sept. 27, 1938 in Moberly to David Noland Crutchfield, Sr. and Margaritte Mae “Goff” Crutchfield.

David’s Homegoing Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home, Moberly. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.