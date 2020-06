Jo Ann Meredith, 81, of Prairie Home, passed away May 28, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. Jo Ann was born in Sterling, Colorado on May 18, 1939, a daughter of Joseph and Carla Aamodt Mathis.

Jo Ann’s remains will be returned to Colorado for a family memorial service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin.

