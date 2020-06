Karen Marie (Hartmann) Barkey, 78, of New Franklin, passed away May 31, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Karen was born in St. Louis on Feb. 3, 1942, a daughter of Sigfried and Greta Madolyn (Martin) Hartmann.

A family service honoring Karen’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gideon’s International.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin.

