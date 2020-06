Bettie E. Mosley, beloved mother, passed May 22, 2020 at University Hospital.

She was born in 1931 to Jacob and Mattie Bickel of Holts Summit. Bettie was married in 1949 to Robert E. Mosley, who was taken suddenly in 1970.

Survived by a daughter, Vicki Mosley; a son, Michael R. Mosley "Merritt" and one brother, Donald Bickel.

At her request no services will be held.

Cremation services have been provided by Memorial Funeral Home.