Just short of her 101st birthday, well-known Howard County resident and businesswoman Lucile Thurman passed away peacefully at her home in Fayette June 4, 2020.

Alene Lucile Thurman was born July 22, 1919, on the family farm near Armstrong to William Price and Mary Belle (Thomson) Creson. She was educated at Sivetnom Grade School and later Armstrong High School, graduating with the Class of 1936. On Christmas Eve of that year, she was united in marriage to Dorris Elwood Thurman. The couple made their home on their farm south of Armstrong for 41 years. They later acquired the Deatherage Paint and Wallpaper Store on the south side of the Fayette Square. They then built a home in Fayette where they were to retire.

The store became Thurman Paint and Wallpaper which they operated together and she continued to operate after her husband’s death on March 2, 1991. Lucile was an accomplished seamstress and could make anything “from handmade rugs to pot holders.” As a young woman, she had worked at garment factories in Glasgow, Fayette and Columbia and she brought those talents to the store, where she was known for the wonderful window coverings that she tailored for her customers. After 30 years, she sold the store in 2001, and worked at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette for a number of years thereafter. Lucile was a member of Sharon Bible Church. She enjoyed her home and work, the company of her family and friends, and, later in life, the occasional trip to Boonville and the Riverboat Casino where she was frequently a winner.

Lucile is survived by a number of nieces and nephews; Nancy (Bill) Green of Stem, NC, Mary Wells of Daytona Beach, FL, Kathy (Etles) Henries of Aurora, NC, Shirley (Bob) Norris of Lee’s Summit, Peggy (Tim) Bunton of Columbia, Billy Joe Baier of Fayette, Ronnie Baier of Armstrong, Bill (Alice) Thurman, Skip (Denise) Thurman and Don (Laura) Thurman all of Columbia, a brother-in-law, Gene Thurman of Columbia. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Christine Baier.

Funeral services honoring Lucile will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young and Rev. Sandra Enyard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Sharon Cemetery near Armstrong. Memorials are suggested to Sharon Church or Cemetery in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO 65248.