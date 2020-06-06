Marvin Sutter of St. Louis passed away at home in Columbia with his loving wife Catherine of 62 years and his children by his side. Loving father of Martin Sutter (Michelle), Greg Sutter, Ann Barnes (Kenneth). Loving grandfather of Christopher Sutter (Vanessa), Shawn Sutter, Nickolas Hamilton, Alyssa Sutter, Lars Barnes, Brenden Barnes (Lauren), Gracie Watson (Cameron), Sophia Barnes. Loving great-grandfather of ten.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ann Sutter; dear sisters, Dorothy Ubben, Marge Faron and Joan Deters. He is survived by dear sisters Marie Sutter-Sinden, Evelyn Quargnenti, Pat Dilger (Le Roy) and Carol Lay.

Marvin was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed going to church daily. He enjoyed spending time with family, and all types of sports.

Private services to be held at a later date. He will be missed dearly.