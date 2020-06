Mary Madonna (Kiely) O’Brien, 63, passed on Friday, May 29, 2020 while listening to the birds sing. She leaves behind her sons, Patrick; Brendan (wife Leslie); sibling, Patrick Kiely (wife Chris); close friends and neighbors.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com