Connie Jean Means (Haag) passed June 5, 2020 at Lenoir Woods nursing facility.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15 at Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Sally officiating. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory, and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.

Mrs. Means was born May 18, 1952 in Walston, Pennsylvania to Grover C. Haag and Verda Silverling Haag. On Oct. 4, 1952 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, she married David Blose Means.

She graduated from Punxsutawney High School and attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Nebraska. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Columbia.

Survivors are three daughters: Jennifer Dee Reed of Rocheport, Alicia J. Casey of Littleton, Colorado and Martha Sue Means of Jefferson City; two sons: David H. Means of Columbia and Nathan E. Means of Columbia; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri at 2101 Vandiver Dr., Columbia, MO 65202.