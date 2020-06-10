Paula Fleming, 65, of Columbia, formerly of Fulton, passed away at University of Missouri Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born in St. Louis on March 24, 1955 to the late Paul Koprivica and the late Mary (Sangster) Koprivica.

Paula was married to Mick Fleming who preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2013.

She is survived by children: Jason Wilson of Auxvasse, Marianne “Gus” Dawson (John) of Fulton and Suzanne Fleming of Fulton. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Koprivica.

It was Paula’s wish to be cremated with no services held.

