Larry Cunningham, 77, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home in Columbia.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Larry was born Aug. 21, 1941 to Floyd and Juanita Cunningham. Larry was married to Donna Cunningham for three wonderful years.

In Larry’s younger days he was a volunteer firefighter. He had many hobbies and passions, which included motorcycles, hunting, and fishing.

