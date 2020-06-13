Bettie Pearl Nunnelly, 90, of Columbia, formerly of Marshall, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home in Columbia.

Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15 with a funeral service for immediate family at 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. At this time, we are limiting the occupancy of our building to 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe. Please be prepared to be directed by staff when you arrive for visitations and services. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page: Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery. Burial will follow for the family in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family would like to express that due to COVID-19 there also will be no repass following the funeral services.

Bettie was born on July 20, 1929 in Marshall, daughter of Mr. Clifford W. Johnson Sr. and Annabelle Law Johnson. Bettie found God at an early age and was baptized at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Marshall.

Bettie graduated from C.C. Hubbard High School in Sedalia. She continued higher education from Western Seminary College, now known as Western Baptist Bible College in Kansas City.

On April 9, 1960 in Columbia, she was wed to Louis Nunnelly who survives.

During Bettie’s lifetime she was employed in numerous medical areas of nursing from senior living centers to hospitals before she settled down and spent the rest of her career at GTE Telephone Company where she would retire.

She was an active member of Russell Chapel CME church in Columbia and was a member of a multitude of Christian women groups and organizations.

Louis and Bettie Nunnelly have three children: Sharon Gadson of Columbia, Jerri Anderson of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Louis G. Nunnelly, Jr. of Columbia; grandchildren: Shalone Gadson of Columbia, Shakira Moffett of Kansas City, Steven Davis of New York, New York, Louis Nunnely, III of Kansas City and Kaleb Gadson of Columbia; one sister-in-law: Emma “Bill” Johnson; and a host of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bettie is preceded in death by both parents and her two brothers: Clifford Johnson Jr. and Robert Lee Johnson.

Bettie loved Jesus and her faith guided her through life and made her the outstanding woman that we all came to love and know. She had a smile that would light up a room and a level of caring and compassion that would always make you feel warm and that everything is going to be alright.

We the family are saddened by the loss of her but comforted because we know that her parents, brothers, and loved ones were waiting for her in heaven with her wings. And that she will always live on through all of the seeds she planted in all of us.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial donations be given to Russell Chapel CME Church in care of the funeral home.

