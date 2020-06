Emma “Pumpkin” Louise Watson, 76, of Moberly, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home.

Pumpkin was born on March 16, 1944 in Triplett to Bernerdean Watts and Ilean (Benson) Watts.

No public services will be held at this time.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.