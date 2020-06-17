Jack DuWayne Rhoades, of Sturgeon, passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 87.

Jack was born on Jan. 27, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa to parents John M. Rhoades of Benton City and Mary E. Brown of Mineola. He married Peggy Sue Gilmore on Sept. 6, 1959 at Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia. He had three children: Paul, Becky and Dan.

Jack graduated from Mexico High School in Mexico, Missouri in 1951 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He was a Research Specialist and worked for the Animal Sciences Department at the University of Missouri Sheep Farm in Columbia for over 40 years. He won the University of Missouri Staff Advisory Council Staff Recognition Award in 1987.

Jack was a member of many associations, including the Missouri Sheep Producers Association, the Missouri Montadale Sheep Association and the Missouri Hampshire Sheep Association. He worked at the Midwest Stud Ram Sale in Sedalia, where he was sales chairman for over 50 years. He also worked at the livestock shows at the Missouri State Fair and Boone County Fair.

Jack was a Sunday School teacher, deacon and devout follower of God, having been a longtime member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church in Columbia and Sturgeon Baptist Church in Sturgeon. He was an avid Missouri Tigers sports fan and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He loved church, his family, farming, sheep dogs, skillet popcorn and John Wayne westerns.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Sue Rhoades; son, Bobby Paul Rhoades (Bobbie); daughter, Becky Hardesty (Doug); son, Daniel Harvey Rhoades (Nicole); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a stepsister and many, many friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 19 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Services for extended family will be held immediately following visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, 9501 Coyote Hill Road, Harrisburg, MO 65256.