Fayette resident, Elsie Langland, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Heber City, Utah.

Elsie was born in Blue Island, Illinois on March 22, 1928, a daughter of Meerten and Bernice Dykstra Eisses. She married John Langland on Aug. 20, 1948. He preceded her in death May 11, 1982.

She was employed at the Farm Bureau Office in Fayette as a secretary and receptionist for 17 years. Mr. and Mrs. Langland owned and operated farms in three states and built and operated Willow Run Country Club in Marley, Illinois. She taught children’s Sunday School for 15 years in Tinley Park, Illinois. She enjoyed her membership in the Friends and Neighbors Club, Quilting Groups in Marshall and Columbia and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed participating in water aerobics for the last 22 years. Another favorite activity was attending the Howard County Fair and watching events, especially the Mutton Busters.

Elsie is survived by two children: Roy Langland and wife Margaret “Meg” of Columbia and Faye Krueger and husband Michael of Heber City; a brother, Henry Eisses and wife Janice of New Lenox, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Josephine Eisses of Summit, Illinois. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Russell Langland, Karly Ward, Eric Langland and Joseph Krueger; and eight great-grandchildren: Henry Ward, Owen Langland, Tucker Ward, Lucas Langland, Bradley Krueger, Sawyer Ward, Matthew Krueger and John Henry Langland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie was preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Eisses; and a sister, Lena Brandau.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Moberly.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Howard County Fair Board.

