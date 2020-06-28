Curtis “Junior” McGirt, 72, of Buncton, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 walked into the arms of our Savior at his home with his wife, Debbie at his side.

Services will take place Tuesday, June 30 at Memorial Funeral Home with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and funeral services to be conducted at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia.

Junior was born on July 22, 1947 in Red Springs, North Carolina, the son of Ann McGirt. He was raised by his step-parents, John and Sarah Sanderson. He lived the early part of his childhood in North Carolina before moving to Cocoa, Florida.

Junior is survived by his wife, Debbie; one daughter, Ginger Massey of Philadelphia, Mississippi; three step-children: Todd (Mellissa) Irvin of Columbia, Sheila (Gale) Lenger of Wooldridge and Andrea Irvin of St. Louis; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two sisters: Sarah Lowery of Cocoa and Dorothy Coen of Charleston, South Carolina; and one brother: Jon McNeal of Atlanta, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann McGirt; two sisters: Wanda Royal and Geraldine Sanderson; his step-parents: Sarah and John Sanderson; his beloved grandmother, Callie McGirt; two brothers: John Edsel McGirt and Winfred (Jim) Sanderson; and two beloved uncles: Junior McGirt and Winford McGirt.

He wanted to remember his buddy in war, Melvin, who was killed in action in Vietnam. Junior has never forgotten him and they are now reunited. He in his life honored the men of the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

